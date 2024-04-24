back to top
Search
Latest NewsDRDO Develops Lightest Bulletproof Jacket For Protection Against Highest Threat Level
Latest NewsLead News

DRDO Develops Lightest Bulletproof Jacket For Protection Against Highest Threat Level

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Apr 24: The Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) developed the lightest bulletproof jacket for protection against the highest threat level 6, an official statement said.

Defence Materials and Stores Research and Development Establishment (DMSRDE), Kanpur has successfully developed the lightest Bullet Proof Jacket in the country for protection against 7.62 x 54 R API (Level 6 of BIS 17051) ammunition.

According to the Ministry of Defence, recently, this bulletproof jacket was successfully tested at Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL), Chandigarh as per BIS 17051-2018. This jacket is based upon a new design approach, where novel material along with new processes have been used.
The front Hard Armour Panel (HAP) of this jacket defeats multiple hits (06 shots) of 7.62 x 54 R API (Sniper rounds) in both ICW (In-conjunction with) and Standalone design. The ergonomically designed front HAP is made up of monolithic ceramic plate with polymer backing which enhances the wearability and comfort during the operation. The areal density of ICW Hard Armour Panel (HAP) and standalone HAP is less than 40 kg/m2 and 43 kg/m2 respectively.

Secretary Department of Defence R&D and Chairman DRDO has congratulated DMSRDE for the successful development of this lightest bullet proof jacket for protection against highest threat level. (Agencies)

Previous article
SC Seeks Clarification From EC On Functioning Of EVMs, Calls Poll Panel Official At 2 PM
Next article
Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren moves Supreme Court, says High Court not pronouncing verdict on his plea against arrest
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Why does US govt wants to ban TikTok?

Northlines Northlines -
Washington, Apr 24: The US Senate voted by a...

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accuses BJP of flip-flop on spectrum allocation

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 24: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay...

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren moves Supreme Court, says High Court not pronouncing verdict on his plea against arrest

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 24: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant...

SC Seeks Clarification From EC On Functioning Of EVMs, Calls Poll Panel Official At 2 PM

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 24: The Supreme Court on Wednesday...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Why does US govt wants to ban TikTok?

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accuses BJP of flip-flop on...

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren moves Supreme Court, says High Court...