SC Seeks Clarification From EC On Functioning Of EVMs, Calls Poll Panel Official At 2 PM

Date:

New Delhi, Apr 24: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought clarification from the Election Commission on certain aspects regarding the functioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), and summoned a senior poll panel official at 2 pm.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, which has reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas seeking complete cross-verification of votes cast using EVMs with Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT), said it needs clarification on certain aspects as there was some confusion in answers given by the EC in its ‘frequently asked questions’ (FAQs) on EVMs.
“We don’t want to be wrong but doubly sure in our findings and hence we thought of seeking the clarification,” the bench told Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati who was appearing for the EC.

It asked Bhati to call senior Deputy Election Commissioner Nitesh Kumar Vyas at 2 PM. Vyas had earlier given a presentation to the court on the functioning of the EVMs.
It flagged some points on which the court wanted clarification which relates to storage of EVMs, microchip in the controlling unit of EVMs and other aspects.

The VVPAT is an independent vote verification system which enables electors to see whether their votes have been cast correctly.

On April 18, the top court reserved its verdict on the batch of pleas. (Agencies)

PM Waived Off Loans Worth Rs 16 Lakh Crore Of His Billionaire Friends: Rahul
DRDO Develops Lightest Bulletproof Jacket For Protection Against Highest Threat Level
