back to top
Search
Latest NewsFormer Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren moves Supreme Court, says High Court not...
Latest NewsLead News

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren moves Supreme Court, says High Court not pronouncing verdict on his plea against arrest

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Apr 24: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court, saying the High Court is not pronouncing verdict on his plea challenging arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case.

A Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta was told by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Soren, that the high court had reserved its verdict on February 28 on his plea but still no decision has been delivered.

Soren was arrested on January 31 in the case after he resigned as the Jharkhand Chief Minister, and party loyalist and state transport minister Champai Soren was named as his successor.

He was arrested after being grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for seven hours in the case.

The ED is probing the alleged “huge amounts of proceeds of crime generated by manipulation of official records by showing dummy sellers and purchasers in the guise of forged/bogus documents to acquire huge parcels of land having value in crores'.

Previous article
DRDO Develops Lightest Bulletproof Jacket For Protection Against Highest Threat Level
Next article
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accuses BJP of flip-flop on spectrum allocation
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Why does US govt wants to ban TikTok?

Northlines Northlines -
Washington, Apr 24: The US Senate voted by a...

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accuses BJP of flip-flop on spectrum allocation

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 24: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay...

DRDO Develops Lightest Bulletproof Jacket For Protection Against Highest Threat Level

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 24: The Defence Research and Development...

SC Seeks Clarification From EC On Functioning Of EVMs, Calls Poll Panel Official At 2 PM

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 24: The Supreme Court on Wednesday...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Why does US govt wants to ban TikTok?

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accuses BJP of flip-flop on...

DRDO Develops Lightest Bulletproof Jacket For Protection Against Highest Threat Level