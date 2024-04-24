back to top
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accuses BJP of flip-flop on spectrum allocation

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Apr 24: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Wednesday alleged that the BJP, which once opposed a first-come, first-served basis in spectrum allocation before coming into power, now wants the same policy to be implemented.

Addressing a press conference here, the AAP leader said that in 2012 the Supreme Court delivered a historic judgement, stating that the spectrum allocation and licensing should be auctioned rather than distributed on a ‘first-come, first-served basis’.

“But PM Modi and his government have now been exposed before the entire nation. When 150 MPs in 2023 were outside the Parliament, they passed the same policy that BJP opposed — the first-come, first-served policy. This was passed after committing the murder of democracy by suspending 150 MPs,” said Singh.

The Rajya Sabha MP said that now they (BJP) have reached the Supreme Court to seek permission to allocate the 5G spectrum on a first-come, first-served basis, i.e., based on administrative grounds.

“First, they passed the law, and now they have gone to the Supreme Court,” said Singh.

