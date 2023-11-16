In an official order, the Divisional Commissioner said that it is imperative to enquire into the circumstances leading to the accident which resulted in the death of several passengers and injuries to others on board. “Therefore, a committee comprising of the following officers is hereby constituted to enquire into the circumstances leading to the tragic incident. The committee shall enquire into the incident and furnish a detailed equity report within a week’s time,” the order reads, adding that the probe committee will be headed by ADM Doda with Superintending Engineer PWD, Doda and ARTO Doda as its members. Meanwhile, the identity of dead and injured is being ascertained.
Editorial Div Com orders Probe
