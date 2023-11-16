Past Major Accidents: While there have been many road accidents within Jammu Kashmir, Northlines compiled a few major road accidents in the last five years. There were very few road accidents during 2020-2021 during Covid restrictions.

April 07, 2018: 5 killed, 18 injured in two accidents in Ramban and Rajouri

Sept. 14, 2018 : 17 dead, 16 injured in a deadly accident that occurred near Dharbadan Thakraie road at Tahgatan area in Kishtwar district

October 6, 2018: 21 casualties and 15 injuries near Kela Morh, Ramban district, as an overcrowded mini-bus plunged into a 200-foot gorge.

July 1, 2019: 35 lives lost and 17 injured in Kishtwar's Sirgwari area due to an overloaded mini-bus veering off the road.

September 14, 2022: 12 fatalities and 29 injuries in Poonch district as an overloaded mini-bus met a similar fate.

May 30, 2023: 10 Vaishno Devi pilgrims from Bihar killed and 57 injured in Jammu district as their bus skidded off the road.

June 27, 2023: 8 persons were killed and 16 others injured after three vehicles skidded off the road and plunged into deep gorges in the hilly Doda and Ramban