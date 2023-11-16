President Murmu, Leaders Express grief over loss of lives in Doda Bus Accident

New Delhi/Srinagar, Nov 15: President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and political leaders on Wednesday expressed shock and sadness over a bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda that has killed at least 36 people.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the unfortunate death of several passengers in a bus accident in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir. I express my condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” Murmu said in a post in Hindi on X, formerly Twitter.

At least 36 people were killed and 19 injured when the bus carrying passengers skidded off the road and rolled down into a 300-foot deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the bus accident was distressing. “My condolences to the families who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest,” Modi said on X.

“Deeply anguished to learn about the loss of precious lives due to a tragic bus accident at Doda, Jammu and Kashmir. The local administration is conducting the rescue operation in the gorge where the bus had the accident. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on X.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha wrote on X: “Extremely pained by the loss of lives in a tragic bus accident in Assar, Doda. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families and wishing for a speedy recovery of those injured in the accident. Directed Div Com and Dist Admin to provide all necessary assistance to affected persons.”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed pain and anguish over the loss of lives in the bus accident and urged authorities to speed up the relief and rescue work.

“Pained and anguished to hear about the terrible bus tragedy in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir which has resulted in loss of many precious lives. We urge the authorities to expedite the rescue and relief work,” he said in a post on X.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah, former Dy CM Kavinder Gupta, President, J&K BJP, Ravinder Raina, Working President J&K Congress Raman Bhalla and others also have expressed grief and shock over the loss of lives.