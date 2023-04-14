Div Com Jammu Inaugurates Mega “Basoa Baisakhi Mahotsav 2023” At Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex

JAMMU : Under the overall guidance of Secretary Tourism, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, the Directorate of Tourism Jammu in its major initiative to highlight the cultural vibrancy of Jammu region kick started its three days mega festival being held w.e.f 13th April, 2023. The Baisakhi Mela “Basoa” shall be organized from 13th -15th April 2023, all across the Jammu Division and shall encompass all the components of the traditional dogra ethos like Dogra Cuisines, Display of local costumes, art/craft, handloom products, narration of local folklores and much more. The Grand Mahostav was flagged off by Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, from Maharaja Hari Singh Park, in presence of Director Tourism Jammu, Vivekanand Rai, Joint Director Tourism Jammu, Sunaina Sharma Mehta and ADC Jammu, Sandeep Seointra from where a colourful carnival of ethnically dressed artists depicting a rich display of the great Dogra culture was flagged off. Hundreds of people joined the mega walk from the said venue to Mubarak Mandi enroute Dogra chowk, Vivekanand Chowk, Rajinder Bazaar, Kanak Mandi, Purani Mandi,Jain Bazaar Pacca Danga, reaching the Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex. The participants including officers of Tourism Department, prominent citizens of the area, beautifully decorated elephants, horses, camels, chariots and folk dancers were given warm welcome by local citizens of the old city by ways of showering petals, garlands etc. At Mubarak Mandi a Dogra village and a dogra exhibit “Mere Desae Da Shalaepa” with live painting, live poetry, basohli painting, basohli shawl among other Dogra Art and Craft forms has been setup for 03 days for all visiting tourists/guests. While inaugurating the mega carnival, the Chief Guest for the occasion Ramesh Kumar, congratulated the Department for creating an atmosphere reverberating with vigor and energy, folk songs/performances, dhol beats etc. in the entire Jammu province.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Tourism Jammu, Vivekananda Rai, briefed that the Baisakhi Mahotsav is being celebrated across Jammu Division. Special events are being organized at Gulabgarh-Paddar Kishtwar, Mansar, Dera Baba Banda Bahadur Reasi, Gurudwara Nangali SahibJi Poonch, JiaPota Ghat Akhnoor, Maharaja Hari Singh Park Jammu and Mubarak Mandi Complex Jammu along with prominent chowks of Jammu city during the 03 days Mahostav being celebrated w.e.f 13th -15th April, 2023. He appreciated the cooperation being extended by the local market associations, Travel Trade Associations and local stakeholders for the successful organization of Baisakhi Festival. While interacting with the media Joint Director Tourism, briefed that the main aim of organizing this festival was revival of Rich Dogra Culture, Heritage and Tradition. The Department has also made elaborate arrangements for showcasing 360 3D experiential videos of tourist destinations of Jammu Division i.e. Surinsar, Mansar and Bhaderwah for all visitors at Mubarak Mandi.

The main highlights of inaugral event was Chariot Rides, Nukkad Nataks, Dhol Beating, Army Band, Mega Cultural evening at Mubarak Mandi etc. While Jammu di Kudi Varsha Jamwal mesmerized the audience with her soulful voice while the father son duo Ravi Sharma and Rohit Sharma enthralled the audience with their Santoor playing. Shubam Shiva with his power packed performance propelled the program to its crescendo. Similar, cultural evenings were organized at Maharaja Hari Singh Park, Rajinder Bazaar, Indira Chowk etc. Also, Baisakhi was celebrated with much fanfare at Mansar where the event was inaugurated by Dina Nath, Chairman BDC Majalta, Amit Sharma DDC member, Sunita Devi Sarpanch panchayat halqa Mansar and Showkat Ahmed sarpanch panchayat Halqa Pati Bari Garh in the presence of CEO SMDA, Ved Prakash.

Also present on the occasion were, Dr. Umesh Shan, DDT, Jammu, Abdul Jabbar, DDT, Publicity, Sheena Sahni, ADT, Jammu, Ambika Bali, ADT, Katra and other officer/officials of Tourism department.Besides presidents and members of Travel Trade associations/Bazaar associations/Hotel association were present.