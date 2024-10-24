Dismantle entire terror eco-system in J&K: LG to Police ‘Meeting to ensure safety of non-J&K workforce, launch of massive anti-terror Ops to dominate session’

Srinagar, Oct 23: Close on the heels of deadly attack on the labourers at Gagangeer in Ganderbal district, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha will chair crucial Unified Headquarters (UHQ) meeting in Srinagar tomorrow (Thursday) to chalk-out the strategy to prevent such attacks in future and to ensure fool-proof security cover at all vital infrastructure sites across the UT.

The meeting comes just four days after the deadliest terrorist attack on the labourers at Gagangeer, Ganderbal that left a doctor and six labourers dead and several others injured. The attack on the prestigious project has taken place after a long gap. The attack has sent the security grid into a tizzy.

A top official said that LG Sinha will be chairing the UHQ meeting at Rajbhawan today (Thursday). “Invitations have been extended to the DGP Nalin Prabhat, IGP Kashmir, ADGP J&K, GoC 15 Corps, head of BSF, CRPF and intelligence agencies,” he said, wishing anonymity. “All the officers who are part of the security grid are expected to take part in the meeting.”

The meeting, sources said, will focus on the “possible security lapses” at Gagangeer that left seven people including a doctor dead. “LG is keen to ensure no such attack is repeated. A thorough discussion will take place as to what led to the Gagangeer attack and as to whether there were any security lapses,” he said.

The sources said that LG will stress on ensuring tight-security cover at all vital installation, infrastructure projects including railway projects across the Union Territory. The LG has already chaired two back-to-back security reviews—first at Gagangeer on October 22 where he stressed in upgrading security cover at all important infrastructure projects ensuring better coordination among various security agencies. Today (Wednesday), the LG also chaired a security review in Srinagar where top police and officers from the administration participated.

In today's meeting, the LG directed the police to conduct the security audit of all key infrastructure projects. The LG, as per the official spokesman also called for round the clock patrolling at strategic points, night patrolling and area domination at vital sites.

A source said that ensuring workers' safety at the important infrastructure projects will be discussed in the meeting and accordingly a “security plan will be devised as well.” “The non-J&K work force should in no way leave Kashmir due to fear as the move would derail the work on projects. This is the primary concern of the administration to ensure safety and security is what LG is looking for,” sources said.

The LG, sources said, also wants the security agencies to track those involved in the attack by launching massive anti-terrorist operations in the areas where militants are believed to have taken shelter. The LG has already stated that the perpetrators of Gagangeer attack won't be spared. While speaking to reporters in Jammu, the LG admitted that the infiltration has taken place but stated that a “befitting reply will be given to those sending militants to this side.”