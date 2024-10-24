Minor boy mauled to death by leopard in Qazigund

Srinagar, Oct 23: A three-year-old boy was mauled to death by a leopard in the Qazigund village of Kulgam district on Wednesday evening, officials said.

The boy, identified as Sehran Manzoor Bumla, son of Manzoor Ahmad Bumla, was taken from his home earlier in the evening, an official said, adding that after a search involving police, civil administration and the wildlife department, his half-eaten body was discovered.

Imtiyaz Naik, Wildlife Incharge for Kulgam, confirmed the incident, saying, “Unfortunately, we have found his body. He was taken by a man-eater leopard this evening,” he said.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community who have raised concerns over wildlife encounters in residential areas.