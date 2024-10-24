J&K CM discusses crucial matters with Home Minister in New Delhi; likely to meet PM today

Srinagar, Oct 23: Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah on Wednesday evening met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to discuss various issues, including the restoration of Jammu & Kashmir's statehood.

Omar, who arrived today in New Delhi for the first time since becoming Chief Minister, met Amit Shah at around 8:30 PM.

During the meeting, which lasted for nearly 25 minutes, Omar is understood to have discussed different issues including the restoration of J&K's statehood.

While no official statement was released about what transpired in the meeting, National Conference (NC), in a post on X, said that many crucial issues were discussed in the meeting. “Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. Many crucial matters related to J&K were discussed,” the party said.

The CM is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow to discuss various issues with him.

Omar is also expected to raise the demand for statehood with the PM.

In its first cabinet meeting, Omar-led council of ministers passed a resolution seeking restoration of J&K's statehood “in its original form.

The cabinet also authorised Omar to take up the matter of statehood restoration with the Prime Minister and Government of India.