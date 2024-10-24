PDP backs restoration of No v-Dec School session

Srinagar, Oct 23: The People's Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday expressed support for the restoration of the November-December school session, welcoming it as a necessary reversal of what it termed a “patently retrograde decision.”

The restoration of academic November-December school sessions in Kashmir is back in focus. J&K Minister for Education, Sakina Itoo, recently announced that the government would seek suggestions from all relevant stakeholders regarding the restoration.

In 2022, the Lt Governor government shifted the academic session from November to March , claiming that it would ensure a uniform academic calendar synchronized with the national academic calendar.

In a statement issued here, Naeem Akhtar, former Education Minister and senior PDP leader, criticized the March academic session for causing significant academic losses.

He stressed that the October session had been implemented decades ago, keeping in mind Jammu and Kashmir's unique climatic and topographical challenges.

Akhtar explained that a committee headed by the then Governor Bhagwan Sahai had recommended the academic calendar best suited to the region's conditions. This change, he added, had proven immensely beneficial, ensuring students did not lose precious learning time due to harsh winters and other disruptions.

“We welcome the government's move and hope it marks the first step towards meaningful educational reforms,” Akhtar said. He emphasized that the focus of future policies must remain on quality education, especially in government schools, which form the backbone of the public education system.

The PDP leader called for sustained efforts to center student welfare in all policies and urged the government to prioritize reforms that enhance academic standards in the region.

Peoples Conference Chairman, and MLA Sajad Lone has backed the restoration of the November session.

“I personally fully support restoring the academic session to examinations in November. Apart from the weather variables, it gives our students an academic head start. Most admissions happen from June onwards,” Lone recently said in a post on X . ” Our students would get 6 extra months to prepare for entrance examinations and admissions. Climatically, the academic session in Kashmir is ideal for end-of-year exams, and academically, it gives our students a vital advantage. I fail to understand why it was changed.”