Jammu Tawi, Oct 23: The Jammu and Kashmir Police has assigned the additional charge of the post of IGP Traffic, J&K to Vivek Gupta, who is currently holding the charge of IG Railways J&K.

In an order issued today read as, “Shri Vivek Gupta, IG Railways, J&K in addition to his own duties shall also attend to the duties of IG Traffic, J&K till Shri M. Suleman Choudhary, IG Traffic, J&K rejoins after performing his duties as Election Observer.”—(KNO)