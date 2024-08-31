Disciplinary action taken against five Govt employees for violating MCC in Anantnag

Srinagar, Aug 30: Acting tough, Election office in the district Anantnag Friday took a disciplinary action against five government employees for their involvement in political activities in violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

The Election Office in Anantnag administration stated that two employees have been suspended, wages of another two others have been withheld and suspension recommended against one more for violation of Model Code of Conduct.

“Acting tough against the violation of model code of conduct, the district administration of Anantnag has taken disciplinary action against five government employees for participating in political activities during the ongoing elections. Participation in political activities by government employees constitutes a violation of the model code of conduct (MCC),” the statement said.

The statement said that two employees have been suspended with immediate effect for their involvement in political activities while the wages of another two have been withheld till further orders. “Suspension has been recommended against one more employee,” the statement said, adding that the Election Commission's guidelines are clear in this regard that government employees must refrain from any form of political activity or campaigning during the election period to ensure the fairness and impartiality of the electoral process.

“The District Election Officer has issued a stern warning to all government employees to desist from participating in political activities. He has further reminded them of their duty to strictly adhere to the directives provided by the Election Commission of India,” the statement said.