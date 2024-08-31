DC Jammu seeks explanation from absentee health staff

JAMMU, Aug 30: Deputy Commissioner, Sachin Kumar Vaishya conducted a surprise inspection of the Tehsil Office and the Government Health & Wellness Centre Pargwal.

Additional District Development Commissioner Sher Singh accompanied the Deputy Commissioner during the inspection tour.

At the Tehsil Office, the Deputy Commissioner scrutinised the Service Plus portal and evaluated the office's adherence to Public Service Guarantee Act, PSGA guidelines. He reviewed both pending and resolved applications, interviewed staff on routine matters and examined record maintenance practices. The DC also addressed several contentious local Revenue Department matters during his visit.

Following the Tehsil office inspection, the DC visited the Health & Wellness Centre Pargwal. There, he checked staff attendance, gathered feedback from patients and assessed the medical facilities and prescription practices.

During the course of inspection at the Health & Wellness Centre, it was observed that five medical staff members were found absent. Consequently, the Deputy Commissioner has called for written explanations from the concerned staff regarding their absence.