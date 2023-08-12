Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up?

New Delhi, Aug 12: Diljit Dosanjh-starrer ‘Punjab 95' has been under the radar ever since it was announced. Helmed by Honey Trehan, the film is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. Khalra fought against alleged fake encounters of Sikh youths by Punjab Police during militancy. In July 2023, the makers announced the film's premiere at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival. However, as per the latest buzz, the movie's name has been dropped from the line-up. A US-based news outlet, Variety, shared the update. The outlet reported that currently there is no mention of the film on the festival's website. The film was originally titled, ‘Ghallughara', a historic term used to refer to the massacre of Sikhs. When the production banner RSVP applied for certification from Central Board of Film Certification in late 2022, the process took six months. The film was cleared with 21 cuts and a change of title to ‘Punjab 95'. RSVP appealed the decision in the Bombay High Court. The decision is pending, Variety said. Actors Arjun Rampal and Suvinder Pal Vicky are also a part of ‘Punjab 95'.