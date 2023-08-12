‘Gadar 2’ and ‘OMG 2’ released: How fans react to the two sequels

Chandigarh, Aug 12: Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer ‘Gadar 2’ released the same day as Akshay Kumar’s ‘Oh My God 2’. Two of the biggest movies of the year hit the cinemas on Friday; interestingly, both sequels. In ‘Gadar 2’, Sunny replicates his role of Tara Singh from the earlier movie, ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’, and Ameesha is back as Sakeena after 22 years. While Akshay Kumar’s ‘OMG 2’ has been in the news for quite some time, and after some back and forth by the censor board, the movie has been cleared with an ‘A’ certificate. According to reports, Sunny and Ameesha recently held a special screening for the Army, who liked it and appreciated the performances. Reports also suggest that the cast and crew of the film will host a private screening for President Draupadi Murmu in New Delhi on August 13. The lead stars of the movie have been promoting it throughout the country, even visiting the Attari border to witness the ceremony.
