India has zero-tolerance policy against corruption: PM Modi at G-20 meeting

New Delhi, Aug 12:
*Impact of corruption is felt by poor and marginalised people: PM Modi at G-20 meeting in Kolkata.
*India has strict policy of zero tolerance against corruption: Modi
*Corruption affects allocation of resources, distorts markets: PM Modi at G-20 meeting in Kolkata.
*At G-20, our collective efforts can significantly support fight against corruption: PM Modi.
*Rabindranath Tagore had cautioned us against greed as it prevents us from realising truth: Modi.
*Fighting corruption is our sacred duty to our people: PM.
*Welfare scheme leakages have been plugged, $360 bn given to people through direct transfers: PM.
*Had presented agenda against fugitive economic offenders at 2018 G-20, pleased to note steps being taken by your group: PM.
*We need to give regard to audit institutions in our fight against corruption: Modi.
*We can make difference through enhanced international cooperation, implementation of measures to address corruption: PM Modi.