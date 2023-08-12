India has zero-tolerance policy against corruption: PM Modi at G-20 meeting

By Northlines -

New Delhi, Aug 12:

*Impact of corruption is felt by poor and marginalised people: PM Modi at G-20 meeting in Kolkata.

* has strict policy of zero tolerance against corruption: Modi

*Corruption affects allocation of resources, distorts markets: PM Modi at G-20 meeting in Kolkata.

*At G-20, our collective efforts can significantly support fight against corruption: PM Modi.

*Rabindranath Tagore had cautioned us against greed as it prevents us from realising truth: Modi.

*Fighting corruption is our sacred duty to our people: PM.

*Welfare scheme leakages have been plugged, $360 bn given to people through direct transfers: PM.

*Had presented agenda against fugitive economic offenders at 2018 G-20, pleased to note steps being taken by your group: PM.

*We need to give regard to audit institutions in our fight against corruption: Modi.

*We can make difference through enhanced cooperation, implementation of measures to address corruption: PM Modi.

