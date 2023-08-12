Hot, dry weather conditions to continue till Aug 20

Srinagar, Aug 11: As Jammu & Kashmir continues to witness hot weather conditions, the weatherman here has predicted dry weather till August 20, saying that there is no forecast of any major wet spell during the period.

Deputy Director Meteorological department (MeT), Mukhtar Ahmad said that there is no forecast of a wet spell till August 20, 2023. He added that the weather conditions would remain mostly dry during the next 9 days as there is no possibility of any precipitation during the period as per the forecast.

Deputy Director, MeT said that the maximum temperature would settle in between 31 and 32 degree Celsius during the period, however, thunder showers at a few places during the period cannot be ruled out.

Pertinently, J&K witnessed hot and dry weather conditions since the inception of August month.

Nonetheless, during the ongoing season from June 01-2023 to August 09, 2023, J&K has recorded a precipitation of 336.6 mm against the average rainfall of 337.3 mm.

Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K has recorded a large excess rainfall of 268.4 mm against an average precipitation of 148.9 mm, which is 80 per cent above normal.

Kishtwar is the only station where large deficient rainfall has been recorded in the ongoing season as against the normal precipitation of 265.5 mm, it has received 90.7 mm rainfall, which is 66 per cent deficient than normal.

Moreover, Shopian in Kashmir and Reasi & Poonch in Jammu division have recorded deficient rainfall of 39 per cent and 22 per cent each respectively in the ongoing season.