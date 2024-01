Delhi’s temperature dips to 4.8 degrees Celsius, orange alert issued for dense fog; 24 trains run behind schedule

New Delhi, Jan 25: Delhiites woke up to a cold and foggy morning as the minimum temperature in the national capital on Thursday dipped to 4.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, the weather department said.



The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an “orange alert” for dense fog at isolated places in Delhi for Thursday. Twenty-four trains to New Delhi have been running late due to low visibility.

The national capital's maximum temperature for the day is expected to hover around 19 degrees Celsius.

Delhi has experienced five cold days and five cold wave days in January so far, the highest in the past 13 years, according to the IMD.

The overall Air Quality Index in the city stood at 355 at 9 am, according to data by the Central Pollution Control Board.



The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 97 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.