back to top
Search
IndiaDelhi excise policy: ED to file charge sheet against Arvind Kejriwal, K...
India

Delhi excise policy: ED to file charge sheet against Arvind Kejriwal, K Kavitha and others

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, May 9: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is expected to soon file a fresh charge sheet in the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case and it may name Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, BRS leader K Kavitha and some others as accused, official sources said on Thursday.

The federal agency had arrested Kejriwal from his official residence here on March 21 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) while Kavitha, the MLC daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was taken into custody from Hyderabad on March 15.

Official sources said a prosecution complaint against half-a-dozen entities, including the two politicians, some linked individuals and companies, has been readied and the agency may file it before a special PMLA court here within the next 4-5 days.

The accused will be charged with money laundering and the prosecution complaint will be filed under sections 45 and 44(1) of the PMLA, the sources said.

The agency may also name the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in this charge sheet along with attachment of some fresh assets in the case that was registered in 2022.

This will be the seventh charge sheet by the ED in this case in which it has arrested 18 people so far including Kejriwal's party colleague and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and others. Singh was granted bail sometime back.

AAP sources alleged that the expected complaint was nothing but the BJP's charge sheet and that the party in power at the Centre only intends to defame Kejriwal.

The ED sources said the agency is expected to charge Kejriwal with “non-cooperation” in its investigation and being “vicariously” liable for the offence committed by the AAP, being the convenor of the said party and because of his role and active involvement in the day-to-day affairs and the conduct of the of AAP.

It may reiterate its earlier charge made against Kejriwal, before a court, that as the AAP national convenor and member of its national executive, Kejriwal was “ultimately responsible for the funds being used in the election expenses including their generation”.

 

Previous article
Modi gave several projects to Adani in 10 yrs, but we will fill 30 lakh vacancies if elected: Rahul
Next article
AI Express cabin crew calls off strike; airline to withdraw termination letters of 25 members
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Kedarnath portals to open tomorrow, huge crowd of devotees head for Shrine

Northlines Northlines -
Uttarakhand, May 9: The portals of Baba Kedarnath Dham...

BJP expresses concern over rise in Muslim population, targets Cong on reservation issue

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 9: The BJP on Thursday expressed...

Establishing open prisons can be solution to decongest jails: SC

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 9: The Supreme Court on Thursday...

ICMR calls for avoiding protein supplements, issues ‘Dietary Guidelines for Indians’

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 9: The Indian Council of Medical...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Seven workers from Punjab killed in terrorist attack in Gwadar

Kedarnath portals to open tomorrow, huge crowd of devotees head for...

BJP expresses concern over rise in Muslim population, targets Cong on...