AI Express cabin crew calls off strike; airline to withdraw termination letters
India

AI Express cabin crew calls off strike; airline to withdraw termination letters of 25 members

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, May 9: A section of Air Express cabin crew has decided to withdraw strike and join back for duty after the airline assured to look into all the issues raised by the cabin crew, sources said on Thursday.

Besides, the airline has agreed to withdraw the termination letters issued to 25 cabin crew and the management will review the cases as per service regulations, they added.

The Tata Group-owned airline has cancelled more than 170 flights since Tuesday night after the cabin crew started reporting sick to protest against the alleged mismanagement at the airline.

The decisions on withdrawing the strike and the termination letters were agreed upon during the conciliation meeting between the cabin crew representatives and the airline representatives at the Office of the Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) in the capital on Thursday.

Delhi excise policy: ED to file charge sheet against Arvind Kejriwal, K Kavitha and others
Canada yet to share specific evidence, information on Nijjar killing case: India
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

