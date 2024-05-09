back to top
Search
IndiaCanada yet to share specific evidence, information on Nijjar killing case: India
India

Canada yet to share specific evidence, information on Nijjar killing case: India

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, May 9: Days after Canadian police said it has arrested three Indians in connection with the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, on Thursday said Ottawa has not provided any “specific” evidence or information regarding the case to it.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Canada has informed India about the arrests.

“Let me first make it clear that no specific or relevant evidence or information has been shared by the Canadian authorities till date,” he said.

“You will, therefore, understand our view that the matter is being pre-judged,” Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing.

Last week, Canadian authorities charged the three Indian nationals with the murder of Nijjar. It is reported that they entered Canada on student visas.

“Obviously, there are political interests at work. We have long maintained that separatists, extremists and those advocating violence have been given a political space in Canada,” Jaiswal said.

“Our diplomats have been threatened with impunity and obstructed in their performance of duties,” he added.

“We have also pointed to the Canadian authorities that figures associated with organised with links with India have been allowed entry and residency in Canada,” Jaiswal said.

He said many of India's extradition requests are pending with Canada.

“We are having discussions at the diplomatic level on all these matters,” he said.

India on Tuesday hit out at Canada for providing a “safe haven” and political space to criminal and “secessionist” elements, in a sharp reaction to pro-Khalistan elements displaying an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an offensive manner at a parade in Ontario's Malton area.

India also accused Canada of allowing “celebration and glorification” of violence, and expressed concerns over the security of Indian diplomats in that country and that it expects Ottawa to ensure that they are able to carry out their responsibilities without fear.

Previous article
AI Express cabin crew calls off strike; airline to withdraw termination letters of 25 members
Next article
ICMR calls for avoiding protein supplements, issues ‘Dietary Guidelines for Indians’
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Kedarnath portals to open tomorrow, huge crowd of devotees head for Shrine

Northlines Northlines -
Uttarakhand, May 9: The portals of Baba Kedarnath Dham...

BJP expresses concern over rise in Muslim population, targets Cong on reservation issue

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 9: The BJP on Thursday expressed...

Establishing open prisons can be solution to decongest jails: SC

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 9: The Supreme Court on Thursday...

ICMR calls for avoiding protein supplements, issues ‘Dietary Guidelines for Indians’

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 9: The Indian Council of Medical...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Seven workers from Punjab killed in terrorist attack in Gwadar

Kedarnath portals to open tomorrow, huge crowd of devotees head for...

BJP expresses concern over rise in Muslim population, targets Cong on...