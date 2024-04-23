back to top
Search
IndiaDelhi CM Kejriwal given insulin in Tihar jail last night after sugar...
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

Delhi CM Kejriwal given insulin in Tihar jail last night after sugar levels soar

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi: The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was administered insulin on Monday night in Tihar jail after his sugar levels soared

CM Kejriwal given insulin on Monday evening on the advice of AIIMS doctors, said Tihar officials.

Delhi Minister Atishi on Monday said that after the court’s order, it has been affirmed that Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal has been deprived of adequate medical facilities in the jail.

“The verdict of Rouse Avenue Court proves that for the last 22 days, Arvind Kejriwal was not getting proper medical care in judicial custody in Tihar Jail,” she said.

She said, after 22 days of his judicial custody, the court has ordered that a medical board of one specialist diabetes doctor, one specialist diabetologist and an oncologist should be formed which will take complete care of Arvind Kejriwal to get medical treatment.

Previous article
World Book Day 2024: Matthew Blake Talks About His Debut Novel Anna O, Says, ‘Modelled The Characters On Real People’ | Exclusive
Next article
North Korean leader Kim leads rocket drills that simulate a nuclear counterattack against enemies
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

North Korean leader Kim leads rocket drills that simulate a nuclear...

World Book Day 2024: Matthew Blake Talks About His Debut Novel...

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked for traffic after landslide at Gangroo