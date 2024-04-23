Delhi CM Kejriwal given insulin in Tihar jail last night after sugar levels soar

New Delhi: The Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was administered insulin on Monday night in Tihar jail after his sugar levels soared



CM Kejriwal given insulin on Monday evening on the advice of AIIMS doctors, said Tihar officials.

Delhi Minister Atishi on Monday said that after the court’s order, it has been affirmed that Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal has been deprived of adequate medical facilities in the jail.



“The verdict of Rouse Avenue Court proves that for the last 22 days, Arvind Kejriwal was not getting proper medical care in judicial custody in Tihar Jail,” she said.

She said, after 22 days of his judicial custody, the court has ordered that a medical board of one specialist diabetes doctor, one specialist diabetologist and an oncologist should be formed which will take complete care of Arvind Kejriwal to get medical treatment.