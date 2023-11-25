Dearth of Surgeon at Sunderbani Hospital Irks Public, Locals Demand Urgent Intervention

Ajay Sharma; Sunderbani, November 24

Despite efforts and claims of the Lieutenant Governor of improving health infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, the Sub-District Hospital (SDH) of Sunderbani, catering to the medical needs of residents from Jammu, Reasi, and Rajouri districts, has been grappling with a critical shortage – the absence of a surgeon for several years. The vacant surgeon position has led to a cascade effect on other ancillary medical and health issues, leaving the hospital incomplete in its capacity to provide comprehensive healthcare.

According to sources, despite being a vital healthcare facility for the region, the SDH Sunderbani has yet to see the appointment of a surgeon, a position that plays a pivotal role in addressing a variety of medical conditions.

Local residents expressed their frustration, emphasizing that the absence of a surgeon has resulted in countless patients being referred to Jammu, causing undue hardships and delays in crucial medical interventions.

“Most of the patients visiting SDH Sunderbani are referred to Jammu, which not only causes mental stress to patients but also bears the brunt on their pockets,” said locals.

The prolonged vacancy has drawn criticism from the community, with locals accusing political leaders of being indifferent to the healthcare needs of the region.

“Lack of a surgeon is a critical gap that requires immediate attention but no political leader has ever demanded the appointment of a surgeon at SDH Sunderbani,” stated locals.

Medical officers at the facility seem oblivious to the dire situation, and patients requiring surgical interventions are left with no choice but to seek treatment in distant medical facilities.

Talking to this reporter, the Director of Health acknowledged the severity of the situation. However, he was not certain about the solution.

Meanwhile, locals have requested the Lieutenant Governor (LG) and the Principal Secretary, of Health urging them to intervene and expedite the posting of at least one surgeon for the hospital.