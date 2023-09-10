DC Pulwama presides over Provincial Level Hockey tournament at Synthetic Turf

NL Corresspondent

Pulwama, Sept 10: Deputy Commissioner Pulwama Dr. Basharat Qayoom presided over as Chief Guest on the inaugural ceremony of the first Hockey tournament of players U-17 organised by Youth Services and Sports department.

The tournament is being played on knock out basis and teams from all the Districts of the Kashmir division are participating in this event.

Addressing the occasion Deputy Commissioner Pulwama extended a warm welcome to all the players and expressing his pleasure on such participation of the students.

He urged them to make judicious use of the infrastructure put in place by District Administration.

Deputy Commissioner while addressing the players asked them to not only represent their Districts but to compete and represent the Nation at International levels.

He appreciated Youth Service and Sports Department for organising such tournaments. At the onset of the tournament, an Anti Drug oath ceremony was also held to put in every effort in place to overcome the Drug menace and every participant and official was asked to return home as Ambassadors of the Anti-Drugcampaign.