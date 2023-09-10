District Level Youth Sports Tournament organised in District Samba

NL Corresspondent

Samba, Sept 09: The Department of Youth Services & Sports Samba kicked off the Inter-Zone District Level U/19 Boys sports Tournament with the esteemed presence of Chief Guest, Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Sharma.

The vibrant event, held at the Rani Suchet Singh Sports Stadium in Samba, showcased the unifying power of sports and garnered participation from a whopping 320 enthusiastic young athletes.

The DC emphasized the importance of sportsmanship and equality in his inaugural address, stating, “No sport is inherently inferior or superior. A single dedicated athlete has the potential to elevate a sport's status and leave a lasting legacy.”

The tournament features an array of sports disciplines, including Kho-Kho, Kabaddi, Volleyball, Tug of War, Badminton, and Cricket. The cricket matches will be held at the Boys Higher Secondary School Kehli Mandi Ground in Samba. This spirited event not only promotes physical fitness and healthy competition but also fosters a sense of camaraderie among the youth of Samba. It serves as a testament to the commitment of the Department of Youth Services & Sports Samba to nurture young talent and provide them with a platform to shine.

With the collective enthusiasm of 320 participants and the support of the local community, this U/19 Boys Tournament promises to be a remarkable celebration of sportsmanship, determination, and unity.