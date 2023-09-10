Opening Ceremony of Brotherhood Cricket Tournament at Chowgan, Kishtwar

NL Corresspondent

Kishtwar Sep 10: Cricket is the most popular sport of India, loved by millions and kashmir is not left out of this craze and wave of cricket love. The Indian Army has been at the forefront in its effort to promote games and sports in the valley. With an aim to infuse sportsmanship and camaraderie among the youth of Kishtwar as also to channelize their energies and positively engage the youth, Kishtwar Battalion of Indian Army organised Brotherhood Cricket Tournament at Chowgan, Kishtwar.

The event generated immense enthusiasm among the locals wherein 128 teams from District Kishtwar participated in the tournament. The inaugural match witnessed a heavy footfall of the locals and very high level of excitement amongst the participating teams. “The pleasant morning felt warmer and up heat than usual courtesy the bonhomie and cheerful milieu at the ground”, the Indian Army said.

The most captivating fact was the involvement of District youth service and sports department in not only projecting the talented players of the region but also assisting in preparing the ground and conduct of the tournament. The intense cricketing duels and contests between bat and ball would inevitably entice to draw large crowds to field in all the league matches. Youth in Kashmir with limited play grounds in the valley have managed and excelled in this sport mainly due to their passion and dedication towards cricket.

The tournament provides a perfect platform to the youth of Kishtwar to showcase their performance and hone their skills. It is pertinent to mention that the Indian Army has been organizing different sporting events under Operation Sadhbhavana to promote physical activity among youth and divert their energy towards a positive direction.