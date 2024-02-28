Crisis in Himachal Pradesh Congress deepens; minister Vikramaditya breaks down, announces resignation from Cabinet

Shimla, Feb 28: Himachal Pradesh PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday said there is a need to look into the reasons why the Congress government is on the brink of collapse and how did such a situation arise when the party had complete majority.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the 2022 Assembly elections were fought under the collective leadership of Congress president Pratibha Singh and Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri. The government was formed with everyone's efforts, he added.

He said he is compelled to speak on the functioning of the government as no post was important to him, but it was the relationship with the people that mattered most to him.



He said the legislators had been sidelined. He said there was fiscal mismanagement and all these issues were raised from time to time with the high command in Delhi.

He said this situation had arisen as the high command, too, failed to take note of it and take corrective action, adding: “I am a disciplined member of the party, so I know where to draw the line.”



He said the youth wholeheartedly supported the Congress, but the question is “are we in a position to deliver”. Justice should not only be done, but should seem to be done through delivery and proper governance, he added.

He said he had given due respect to the CM and in the last one year as minister he had tried to deliver to the best of his ability.



He said, “We tried to deliver despite all constraints, but there were attempts from some quarters to humiliate and undermine my authority as a minister.”



He said there had to be coordination among the council of ministers.



He said he was deliberately humiliated and showcause notices were issued to officials for foundation stones.



“I will not succumb to any pressure or tactics. I am son of Virbhadra Singh, who did politics on his own terms with due respect to the high command. It is my responsibility to carry forward that legacy.”

He made it clear that he would no longer take “this kind of shabby treatment”.



He said he had sounded the high command, including Priyanka Gandhi, adding that now, it is for the party high command to take the call.



“With a heavy heart, I have to admit that Virbhadra Singh who remained six-time CM was denied space for his statue.”



Breaking down while talking about the complete disregard shown to his father, he said it does not matter to him whether the government stays or goes.



He said: “I am emotionally very hurt and the high command should have taken note of this. Some things need to be looked at emotionally and not politically,” he said.



He said he and his family had always stood by the party and in future also he would not take any such step which would hurt the people of Himachal.

He said he was resigning from the ministry.



“I will decide my future course of action after consulting my supporters, but with all humility and heavy heart I am resigning. I will take a call as the situation shapes up.”