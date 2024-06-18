back to top
PM Modi Allocates Rs 20,000 Crore for Farmer Aid
PM Modi Allocates Rs 20,000 Crore for Farmer Aid

VARANASI (UP), June 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday released Rs 20,000 crore as part of the income support scheme for more than 9.26 crore farmers.

Modi released the amount during the PM Kisan Samman Sammelan in Varanasi. It was his first visit to his Lok Sabha constituency after assuming office as prime minister for the third consecutive term.
After being sworn-in as prime minister, Modi signed his first file authorising the release of the 17th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.
Modi released the instalment amounting to more than Rs 20,000 crore to over 9.26 crore farmers under the scheme through Direct Benefit Transfer.
Prime Minister Modi was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, and deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak among others at the event.

Breaking: 3 Suspects Detained in Doda Terror Attacks Probe!
Terrorists Clash with Security Forces in Poonch – Chaos Ensues!
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

