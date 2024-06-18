back to top
Terrorists Clash with Security Forces in Poonch - Chaos Ensues!
Terrorists Clash with Security Forces in Poonch – Chaos Ensues!

POONCH, June 18: An exchange of fire occurred between security forces and terrorists in the Poonch district of   and on Tuesday, according to an official.
“A cordon and search operation was initiated by security forces in the Poonch district based on specific information about terrorists in the area. There was an exchange of fire between the terrorists and the security forces,” said J-K Police.
Further details are awaited.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

