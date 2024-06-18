back to top
Search
JammuBreaking: 3 Suspects Detained in Doda Terror Attacks Probe!
JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

Breaking: 3 Suspects Detained in Doda Terror Attacks Probe!

By: Northlines

Date:

SRINAGAR, June 18: Security personnel have picked up three persons, including a couple, for questioning in connection with the movement of terrorists involved in the recent attacks in   and 's Doda district.

The authorities believe a group of three to four terrorists is present in the higher reaches of the district.
On June 11 night, five soldiers from the Rashtriya Rifles and a special police officer (SPO) were injured when terrorists attacked a joint check post in the upper reaches of Chattergalla on the Bhaderwah-Pathankot road.
On Wednesday evening, a policeman was injured when the terrorists opened fire on a search party in the Kota Top village in the Gandoh area of the district.
The security personnel have detained three persons from Jai area of Doda district. The three include a couple and a teenager, who are suspected of providing food to the terrorists and failing to report their movements to the security forces, sources said.
The three persons are being questioned, the sources said.
Earlier, 50 people were detained in connection with the investigation into the recent terror attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district of  Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday.
Last week saw four terrorist attacks in which 10 people including a CRPF and two terrorists were killed and 50 others suffered injuries in Reasi, Kathua and Doda districts.

Previous article
NSA Doval Urges US and India to Lead Tech Innovation Together!
Next article
PM Modi Allocates Rs 20,000 Crore for Farmer Aid
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Engineer Rashid’s Interim Bail Plea Heads to Delhi Court

Northlines Northlines -
NEW DELHI, Jun 18: A Delhi court on Tuesday...

Email Terror Strikes India: 41 Airports on High Alert After Threat

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 18: Forty-one airports in the country...

Hajj Disaster: Five Kashmiri Women Pass Away from Heat Exhaustion

Northlines Northlines -
SRINAGAR, Jun 18: As the Hajj 2024 pilgrimage nears...

It Appears Maa Ganga Has Adopted Me: Modi On First Visit To Varanasi After LS Polls

Northlines Northlines -
VARANASI (UP), June 18: Visiting his Varanasi constituency which...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Engineer Rashid’s Interim Bail Plea Heads to Delhi Court

Email Terror Strikes India: 41 Airports on High Alert After Threat

Hajj Disaster: Five Kashmiri Women Pass Away from Heat Exhaustion