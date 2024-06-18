back to top
India
Latest News

Cong gears up for Assembly polls with strategic planning sessions.

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, Jun 18: The Congress will begin consultations next week to strengthen the organisation and work out its strategy in the poll-bound states of Jharkhand, Maharashtra and besides and .

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi will start the strategy meetings beginning June 24 when the Jharkhand leaders would meet and evolve their strategy.
The party's strategy meet for Maharashtra would take place on June 25 and the leaders from Haryana would meet on June 26. For Jammu and Kashmir, where the elections are yet to be declared, the strategy meeting would be held on June 27.
The Congress leadership has planned the meetings well in advance and after being buoyed with the party's performance in the .
“Carrying forward the momentum in our favour, we are dedicated to ensuring a handsome victory in the upcoming state elections. To kick-start our efforts, Hon'ble INC President Sh. Mallikarjun Kharge ji and Former INC President Sh. Rahul Gandhi ji will be holding strategy meetings with senior leaders of the election-going states: Jharkhand – 24 June, Maharashtra – 25 June, Haryana – 26 June, J&K – 27 June. Onward and upwards!,” AICC general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal, said in a post on X.
Meanwhile, Congress' Andhra Pradesh unit president Y S Sharmila met Kharge at his residence on Tuesday.
“We are strongly committed to reinvigorate the party organisation in Andhra Pradesh. Every Congress worker should work hard and become the voice of the people,” Kharge said and shared pictures of the meeting.

Indian Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024 Now Open!
NSA Doval Urges US and India to Lead Tech Innovation Together!
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

