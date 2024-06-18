back to top
JobsIndian Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024 Now Open!
Jobs

Indian Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024 Now Open!

By: Northlines

Date:

Indian Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2024: North Eastern Railway has invited Online applications from candidates fulfilling the prescribed conditions for Apprentice posts. This recruitment drive will fill up 1104 posts of Apprentices in the organization.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NER at ner.indianrailways.gov.in. The registration process will end on July 11, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates:
Apply Start: 12 June 2024
Last Dat: 11 July 2024

Vacancy Details: Online applications are invited to fill the following Vacancies:-

  • Mechanical Workshop/ Gorakhpur: 411 posts
  • Signal Workshop/ Gorakhpur Cantt: 63 posts
  • Bridge Workshop /Gorakhpur Cantt: 35 posts
  • Mechanical Workshop/ Izzatnagar: 151 posts
  • Diesel Shed / Izzatnagar: 60 posts
  • Carriage & Wagon /lzzatnagar: 64 posts
  • Carriage & Wagon / Lucknow Jn: 155 posts
  • Diesel Shed / Gonda: 90 posts
  • Carriage & Wagon /Varanasi: 75 posts

Eligibility Criteria:
– Qualification: 10th with minimum 50% marks & ITI in notified trade on the date of issue of notification. i.e. June 12, 2024.
– Age: The candidates must not be less than 15 years of age and not more than 24 years of age as on June 12, 2024. In the case of SC/ST candidates, upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years and in the case of OBC candidates, the upper age limit is relaxed by 3 years. For Divyang candidates maximum 10 years age relaxation is permitted

Application Fee: The candidates will have to pay Rs.100 as processing fee. SC/ST/Divyang (PwBD)/Women candidates are exempted from payment of processing fee.

Selection Process: The selection will be based on the merit list which would be prepared taking the average of the percentage of marks obtained by the candidates in both Matriculation [with minimum 50% (aggregate) marks] and ITI examination giving equal weightage to both. Document Verification will be held at Gorakhpur and selected candidates will have to bring a copy of online application, Medical Certificate in prescribed format, 04 passport sized photograph, all their original certificates & testimonials for verification purpose.

IMPORTANT LINKS:
Official Notification: DOWNLOAD PDF
Apply Online: APPLY LINK
Website: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) of North Eastern Railway (NER)

Dalai Lama Reveals Why Succession Plan is Off the Table
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

