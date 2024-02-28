Himachal Pradesh Budget Session : Speaker suspends 15 BJP MLAs, adjourns House

Shimla, Feb 28: There was utter chaos in the Budget Session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly here on Wednesday following the latest political developments in the state politics.



The upset win of BJP's Harsh Mahajan to the state's Rajya Sabha seat on Tuesday following cross-voting had put a question mark over the Sukhvinder Sukhu government.

BJP leaders threaten Marshalls not to touch any MLA

Marshall's enter the house in large numbers urging the suspended 15 BJP MLAs to leave the house. Opposition demands written order from the Speaker. BJP leaders threaten the Marshalls not to touch any MLA. They say the government will be ousted within no time.

15 expelled BJP MLAs

The 15 BJP MLA's expelled include Jai Ram Thakur, Vipin Parmar, Randhir Sharma, Hans Raj, Vinod Kumar, Janak Raj, Balbir Verma, Lokinder Kumar, Trilok Jamwal, Surinder Shourie, Puran Chand, Dalip Thakur, Inder Singb Gandhi, Ranbir Nikka and Deep Raj.

Vikramaditya Singh absent

Vikramaditya Singh after resigning does not come to the house.



Marshals enter the house and surround the BJP MLAs amidst complete pandemonium with counter sloganeering



Speaker adjourns the house. BJP MLAs climb to the Speakers chair and throw his papers all around.

Complete pandemonium

Amidst complete pandemonium and sloganeering, Opposition moves to the well of the house.



Speaker orders Marshall's to forcefully remove the 15 BJP legislators out of the house. Opposition MLAs stand around the Speaker's podium and continue raising slogans.

Speaker disqualifies 15 MLAs

Speaker disqualifies 15 legislators for misbehaving with the Speaker. Six Congress and three Independent MLA's do not come to the assembly.



Ruling party moved proposal under Rule 319 to disqualify the 15 BJP legislators. Speaker asks the 15 legislators to leave the house or they will be removed from the house.