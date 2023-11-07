Court denies bail to Ex-MP Ch Lal Singh, extends bail of wife, daughter

Jammu Tawi, Oct 7: The CBI Court on Tuesday rejected the bail of Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party (DSSP) president and former minister Choudhary Lal Singh but extended the bail application of his wife Kanta Andotra and daughter Dr Kranti Singh up to November 30 in Money Laundering case.

The Special Judge CBI Jammu Bala Jyoti while rejecting the bail application of Choudhary Lal Singh and after hearing Special PP Ashwani Khajuria for the ED and Advocate Rajesh Kotwal for the applicant, observed that having heard and perusing the nature of allegations and gravity of the accusation and stage of investigation, to my mind investigating agency must be given sufficient time in conducting analyzed and effective investigation.

Thus given that, the applicant petitioner is no more entitled to concession of bail at this stage as the same would hamper the ongoing investigation.

It must be remembered that pre-arrest bail was granted to the applicant for a limited period on certain conditions including extension of co-operation to the investigating agency.

PMLA gives unfettered powers to the ED for search, seizure and investigation.

It is apt to note that “evil of Money Laundering is a curse and has its diverse impact on the society and its citizens. Money Laundering is a serious threat not only to the financial system of our country but also to the global economy at large which is required to be dealt with sternly. Reference is made to in “Madan Lal Choudhary Vs Union of India ‘.

Court further said that in light of aforesaid discussion and allegations being grave and serious in nature against the petitioner, the Court is not inclined to grant privilege of bail to escape the rigours of law which stands rejected being devoid of any legal force at this stage. However, the applicant/petitioner's case can be considered on its own merits without being prejudiced by this order at a later stage if there is a change in circumstances.

The application is, accordingly, dismissed.

While extending the bail of Kanta Andotra and Dr Kranti Singh, Special Judge CBI Bala Jyoti observed that recent ruling of Delhi High Court in “Preeti Chandra Vs Directorate of Enforcement” on June 14, 2023 wherein it is held that PMLA bail terms can be eased for illness, women, and in case of so relaxation has to be given in cases where the accused is a women or sick and such bail orders must be given in exceptional circumstances and as in present case this petitioner is already on absolute bail in predicate offence, her statement next before Enforcement authorities is also recorded as reported for all what has been observed till date, considered and analysed herein above, the petitioner/applicant has been able to carve out a case for indulgence of this court and consequent grant of bail being a women only.

Thus, in view of the discussion, petitioner/applicant's bail order dated November 2, 2023 is extended till November 30, 2023 as investigation is still going on and petitioner is directed to co-operate with the investigating agency without any fail.