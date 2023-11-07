ED arrests former J&K Minister Ch Lal Singh in Money Laundering Case

Northlines Correspondent

Jammu Tawi, November 07:

Former Jammu Kashmir Minister, Choudhary Lal Singh is arrested today by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) at Jammu after a two-session of questioning in three days.

He was grilled for over 10 hours on Monday in connection with a case against an educational trust run by his wife and former legislator Kanta Andotra. Scores of Singh's supporters led by his wife Andotra assembled outside the agency office and staged a protest against the ED summons to their leader. They claimed he was being harassed at the behest of the BJP. Andotra was crying bitterly and cursing the establishment. She was demanding to meet her husband but the security sleuths did not allow her inside the ED's office. During the protest, she collapsed and fell unconscious while crying. She recovered after an hour and later, the ED sleuths allowed her inside the office to see her husband.

Earlier today, Special Judge Anti-Corruption (CBI cases) Jammu denied bail to former Member of Parliament, Chaudhary Lal Singh in Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) 2002 citing that Money-laundering is a serious threat not only to the financial system of our country but also to global economy at large which is required to be dealt sternly,” and adding that Section 45 of PMLA act prohibits grant of bail in PMLA matters without satisfying terms and conditions laid herein. (Read the separate story)

On Monday, Lal Singh, the chairman of the Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party, reached the probe agency's office in Narwal at 10 a.m. for questioning for a second time in three days. ED sleuths had questioned him on Saturday as well. After over a 10-hour-long grilling, Singh came out from the ED office and addressed his supporters, claiming that he was a victim of political vendetta.

Last month, the Enforcement Directorate conducted searches in Jammu and its adjoining areas as part of a money laundering probe against the educational trust of Andotra and a former government official in connection with alleged irregularities in land purchase to set up the trust. The federal agency had raided about eight premises in Jammu, Kathua, and Punjab's Pathankot on October 17 in the case against RB Educational Trust, its chairperson, and Ravinder Singh, a former revenue official.

Money Laundering Case

The money laundering case stems from an October 2021 charge sheet filed by the CBI in this case which alleged criminal connivance in the issuance of land between January 4 and January 7, 2011, without mentioning details regarding the violation of the ceiling limit of 100 standard kanals imposed under Section 14 of the Jammu and Kashmir Agrarian Reforms Act, 1976, thereby giving undue pecuniary advantage to the trust. Based on this, the trust acquired multiple pieces of land of about 329 kanals vide three gift deeds executed on January 5 and January 7, 2011, the CBI charge sheet claimed.

Supporters Protest Outside ED Office Singh's supporters staged a dharna outside the ED office throughout the late evening and chanted slogans in Singh's support and against the BJP.

The ED's questioning of former Jammu and Kashmir minister Choudhary Lal Singh in connection with a money laundering case has sparked allegations of political vendetta from his supporters. Singh, who is leading a campaign for a separate state comprising the Jammu region, has claimed that he is being targeted by the BJP-led central government.