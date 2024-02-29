Congress claims political crisis averted in Himachal Pradesh; PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh withdraws resignation

Shimla, Feb 29: Congress's central observer and Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on Thursday said there was no problem in the crisis-hit Himachal Pradesh Congress and the state government will complete its five-year term.



Addressing mediapersons here, Shivakumar said that the issues were sorted out and all the MLAs have been heard.

He said that PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh has withdrawn his resignation and will attend the cabinet meeting.



Shivakumar made the remarks after holding meeting with all party MLAs in the presence of CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, state party chief Pratibha Singh, and party's central observer Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

“It is unfortunate that Congress lost the Rajya Sabha seat for which the CM had taken full responsibility,” he said.



“We have spoken with CM, Pratibha Singh and all the MLAs, and have sorted out their differences and will work together,” added Shivakumar.

He said a coordination committee was being constituted to take care of all the issues. The party's state chief has also assured full support to the government, he said.