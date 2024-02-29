Government clears 3 semiconductor plants with investment of Rs 1.26 lakh crore

New Delhi, Feb 29: In a major initiative to set up an entire framework for semiconductor manufacturing in the country, the government on Thursday approved three proposals for semiconductor plants, two of them are to be set up in Gujarat and one in Assam, at an estimated cost of Rs 1.26 lakh crore.



The proposals include India's first semiconductor fab by Tata Group and Taiwan's PSMC in Gujarat's Dholera at a projected cost of Rs 91,000 crore.

Tata JV will be making India's first semiconductor fab in Dholera with a capacity of 50,000 wafers per month, said IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while speaking to mediapersons after the cabinet meeting.

“The cabinet has decided to set up a semiconductor fab in the country. The first commercial semiconductor fab will be set up by Tata and Powerchip-Taiwan, whose plant will be in Dholera. After Micron semiconductor plant in Sanand, now a fab to come up in Dholera,” said Vaishnaw.



The Cabinet also approved Tata Semiconductor Assembly and testing unit in Assam at an investment of Rs 27,000 crore, announced Vaishnaw.



CG Power and Japan's Renesas will set up a semiconductor plant in Gujarat's Sanand at an estimated cost of Rs 7,600 crore producing 15 million chips per day, added Vaishnaw.

These plants are in addition to a Rs 22,516-crore chip assembly plant being set up by US-based memory chip maker Micron.