Confusion remains over number of Nepali soldiers recruited by Russia for Ukraine war Moscow refuses to pay heed to Kathmandu’s request fo compensation for killed Nepalis

By Ashis Biswas

Confusion has deepened over the alleged recruitment in the Russian army of Nepali youths to fight in Ukraine. While Kathmandu-based officials have just reported yet another death of a soldier from the Ukraine front , raising the Nepali death toll to seven so far, for the first time Russia has officially denied such claims.

President Putin's office has in a terse announcement asserted that ‘foreigners' were not allowed under existing rules to join the Russian army. The Russian statement came in response to recent media accounts suggesting that Nepali volunteers and mercenaries had joined both armies, Ukrainian as well as Russian, as the conflict rages on.

As for recent BBC/Western media narratives detailing how eager Nepali youths had joined the Russian army as mercenary soldiers earning over Rs 100,000 a month, Moscow issued a firm rejection. The main ‘incentive' for them , these reports stressed, was to improve their living standards, by earning a large sum of money. There was also the attractive option of settling down in post-war Russia .

The Russian denial introduces an unexpected twist in the present situation. It comes in the wake of a formal request from Kathmandu some time ago requesting Moscow to stop recruiting Nepalis for Russian military duties. The Nepal Government was disturbed by reports received from different sources about the growing involvement of its citizens in the Ukraine war. According to its own laws, Nepali citizens can officially join only the armies of India and the UK according to the existing provisions of agreements with these countries.

At first, Nepali authorities estimated that at least 200 youths and other citizens had signed up to fight on behalf of Russia and Ukraine. There were unconfirmed stories about a clandestine recruitment drive conducted in parts of Nepal itself.

However, as of last week, Kathmandu -based authorities shifting of their earlier stand, have now indicated that at least 500 Nepalis may be involved in the Ukraine conflict, not 200. The facts available so far do not apparently support Russian claims about no Nepali involvement . Kathmandu political circles are not giving credence to Russian denials.

Ukraine for instance is currently in negotiations with Kathmandu regarding the fate of four Nepali soldiers who were arrested from different parts of their battle-devastated country. Nepali media accounts suggest that Kiev authorities were willing to free the quartet once it was made clear as to (a) whether Nepal would ban its citizens from working against Ukraine and (b) whether Kathmandu would punish such ‘adventurers.

Analysts said that it remained unclear whether the arrested four would be freed and protected if they opted to fight against the Russians— such incidents are hardly uncommon especially during wars that get prolonged.

Well placed sources in Nepal and abroad also explained how it had become easier for foreign volunteers and trained fighters to take part in the conflict. In most battles, unofficial ‘recruiters' on both sides usually prefer to bring trained soldiers on board, even at a higher cost, than accept raw untested trainees for a difficult assignment. Conditions for joining the Russians had been made easier following a recent order passed by President Putin earlier this year.

For example , it was no longer mandatory for would-be recruits to know Russian, it was announced — working knowledge of English would do for joiners. Not only Nepali youths, but a number of retired Gorkha soldiers too had joined the Russians, while some opted to work for Ukraine.

Strengthening the Russian army was necessary by using mercenaries or other means , some time ago. There were battlefield reports from Donbass and other regions as to how Russia had faced problems at the front as the highly effective mercenary group Wagner had to be pulled out of the conflict, following a mini-mutiny threatened by its powerful commander the late Yevgeni Primozhin.

In some cases especially where aspirant joiners were involved, the initial spadework regarding contacting Russian/Ukrainian officials and finalizing work details, was arranged through special agents who charged a commission for their help. Some Nepalis had paid Rs 100,000or more to such ‘facilitators', in the UAE and other countries., according to one report.

Nepal officials forwarded details to Moscow, about the death of six local youths who had joined the Russians to fight in Ukraine. There was some initial delay in securing specific information as to how they fell fighting in Ukraine, the conditions they faced and the precise location of the ‘actions'…Nepalese authorities also pressed Russia to pay compensation for those killed.

There was no response from Moscow for some time. The latest announcement from Moscow suggests that Nepal may find if hard to persuade Russia to cough up any relief for those reported killed so far.

So far, dealing specifically with the Ukraine war, Nepal has along with most of its South Asian allies like India and Bangladesh, opted to remain firmly neutral, non- aligned. The week/months ahead would call for a consummate, high diplomatic effort from Nepal to ensure suitable justice for its dead citizens and youths , who perished fighting far away from home in a battle that did not concern them ! (IPA Service)