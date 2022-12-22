Complex abdominal hernia treated successfully at Max Hospital

NL Corresspondent

Mohali, Dec 22: Doctors at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mohali, one of India’s leading healthcare providers, have successfully treated a patient suffering

from complex abdominal hernia through robotic abdominal wall reconstruction which is a modern hernia surgery.

55 year old patient presented at Max Hospital, Mohali with abdominal swelling which she had from the past 8 years. However, the intensity of pain increased

in the past 3 months. Around 12 years back, She had undergone an open surgery of her abdomen due to rupture of her intestines, followed by poor healing of

her stitches. This major surgery she underwent 12 years back led to development of abnormal abdominal swelling, which is called Incisional hernia.

A thorough examination and investigations were performed which showed multiple hernia defects in the whole of the abdomen containing intestines.

Surgery in this patient was difficult in view of her previous surgery for ruptured intestines.

Abdominal Hernias are a dangerous condition if timely treatment is not taken. This hernia can get complicated leading to inflammation or even gangrene of

intestines.

A team of specialist doctors led by Dr. Anupam Goel, Consultant- GI, Minimal Access, Bariatric & Robotic Surgery at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Mohali

performed robot assisted abdominal wall reconstruction surgery on the patient.

The patient made quick recovery after the surgery and was discharged from the hospital on the 2nd postoperative day.

“Robotic assisted surgeries have many advantages over conventional surgeries. The recovery period is faster as these surgeries are minimally invasive

leading to lesser blood loss. Armed with the latest technology, the Da Vinci Xi Robot, we can perform complex surgeries using computer-guided, magnified, 3-

D visualisation and the results are impressive,” said Dr Anupam Goel.

Outcome of robot assisted abdominal wall reconstruction surgery is better due to higher precision, more safety, less blood loss and early recovery for the

patient, Dr Goel added.

Latest trends have shown an increasing number of surgeons turning towards robotic or laparoscopic abdominal wall reconstruction techniques to repair

complex hernias, as it offers improved surgical outcomes as opposed to conventional open surgical methods.