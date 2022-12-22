Aakash BYJU’S to open fourth centre at Jammu; to offer direct and hybrid classes to local students

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Responding to the growing demand for its NEET, IIT JEE, Olympiads coaching and Foundation courses from Jammu,Aakash

BYJU’S, India’s leader in test preparation services, is opening a new classroom centre in the city. This new addition to the Aakash BYJU’S

expanding pan-India network of centres, currently totalling 300+ in 24 states and union territories, reflects the institute’s commitment to reaching its

standardised direct coaching services to students where they live. This will be the third center of Aakash BYJU’S in Jammu City and fourth in

Jammu region, the other two centers being located in Gandhi Nagar and Kacchi Chawni in the city with a combined strength of more than 4800

students.

The two centres have been consistently giving good results and are very popular with students when it comes to high stakes exams like JEE and

NEET. In fact, in 2022, 90+ students from the two centres in Jammu qualified JEE Mains from which 17 Students scored 90 percentile and 4

Students qualified JEE Advanced with AIR 1670.Whereas in NEET705 students from the two centres in Jammu qualified, two students made history

by scoring 700 marks out of 720 In 2021, for the first time in J&K.

Located in a huge space in a prime location atGalaxy Tower (Ground and Second Floor) opposite BSF Campus, Paloura, Jammu, the new centre

will have 11 classrooms and can offer direct classes to 1700+ students. Featuring connected and smart classrooms, the centre can also provide a

seamless learning experience to the students of its hybrid courses.

Students can enrol for and take the instant Admission cum Scholarship Test (iACST) or register for Aakash BYJU’S National Talent Hunt Exam

(Anthe), the institute’s flagship annual scholarship exam that just concluded its 13th edition, to take admission. So high is the popularity of Anthe

that from Jammu itself more than 22,000 students appeared for scholarship exam.

In his comments about the launch of the new centre in Jammu, Mr. Abhishek Maheshwari, Chief Executive Officer, Aakash BYJU’S, said, “At

Aakash BYJU’S, we believe in promoting student-centric education, which means delivering courses and bringing education to students wherever

they are. Our key differentiator is not only the quality of course content but also its delivery that represents the right balance between online and

offline modes.

In short, we want to offer the best of both worlds – real and virtual, to boost the learning experience and outcomes of our students and help them

realise their higher education dreams.””Added Mr Parmeshwar Jha, Regional Director, Aakash BYJU’S, “We are happy to open our 3rd classroom

center in Jammu, home to hundreds of NEET, JEE and Olympiads aspirants who truly value and seek our coaching services. All our centres have

trained teachers, mentors, and counsellors to ensure that the standard of course delivery is always maintained, no matter how far a centre is located

from a big city.

For students, the immense benefit of a new centre in their own place is that world class coaching is now knocking on their doors and they never

have to travel to cities leaving their parents and family, for the sake of coaching.”