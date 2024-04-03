Chess Candidates: R Praggnanandhaa’s Emphasis on Opening Preparation and Physical Fitness

Praggnanandhaa's coach RB Ramesh tells The Indian Express ahead of the Candidates chess tournament, “I'm proud to see that Pragg has come this far, but I don't think this is his best. The best I believe is yet to come.”

AT THE upcoming Candidates chess tournament, India's 18-year-old R Praggnanandhaa and 22-year-old R Vaishali will carve a slice of history before a pawn has marched down the battlefield of the 64 squares: they will become the first brother and sister duo to play at the prestigious tournament, which has been around since 1950.

In sport, there cannot be a better advantage than having a sibling who can play at the same elite level. But in chess, that equation does not hold true, which is why the brother and sister have been training separately as they work towards what is the toughest test of their fledgling careers so far.