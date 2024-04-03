Search
Mayank Yadav shines again with ball for LSG, picks 3 wickets against RCB in IPL 2024 match

By: Northlines

Date:

Propelled by fifties from Quinton de Kock and Nicholas Pooran, Lucknow Super Giants posted a competitive 181/7. In response, Royal Challengers Bangalore got off to a brisk start but lost crucial wickets to collapse. Pace sensation Mayank Yadav was the star with the ball for LSG as he returned excellent figures of 3/14 to restrict RCB to 158/9 and help his team register a comfortable 23-run victory.

The 21-year-old Indian quick has been grabbing eyeballs with his searing pace. After bagging the crucial wickets of Kolkata Knight Riders in the last game, Mayank Yadav once again emerged as the standout bowler for LSG with an impressive spell against RCB. He trapped the in-form Glenn Maxwell with a short delivery clocked at 151kph before dismissing Rajat Patidar with a similar delivery. However, the pacy delivery that zipped past Cameron Green's bat to hit the stumps was the highlight of his spell.

Chasing the target, RCB got off to a flying start with Virat Kohli and Faf Du Plessis adding 40 runs in quick time. However, Kohli fell while trying to up the tempo, getting out to a rare loose shot. Later, Mayank Yadav's lethal pace proved too hot to handle for the RCB batters as he castled Maxwell and Patidar. But it was the killer delivery to dismiss Green that caught everyone's attention. Pitching on length and straightening a fraction, it rattled the stumps after whizzing past the edge of Green's bat.

Earlier, LSG were boosted by De Kock and Pooran's crucial fifties. While De Kock engineered a scrappy 56-ball 81, Pooran provided the late flourish with an entertaining 25-ball 50*. The duo's efforts helped Lucknow post a competitive total.

Mayank Yadav's second consecutive brilliant bowling performance powered LSG to their second win on the trot. His ability to consistently top 150kph and deceive batters with change of paces makes him a critical asset for LSG going forward in the tournament.

Israeli strike kills seven world aid group workers in Gaza, including foreigners
Chess Candidates: R Praggnanandhaa’s Emphasis on Opening Preparation and Physical Fitness
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

