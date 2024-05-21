back to top
Search
IndiaVice President Dhankhar likely to represent India at Raisi’s Funeral: Sources
India

Vice President Dhankhar likely to represent India at Raisi’s Funeral: Sources

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, May 21: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is likely to represent at the funeral of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash, sources said on Tuesday.

They said Dhankhar is likely to leave for Iran on Wednesday.

A one-day state mourning is being observed across India on Tuesday as a mark of respect for Raisi.

The Iranian president, the country's foreign minister and several other officials were found dead on Monday, hours after their helicopter crashed in a foggy, mountainous region in the northwestern part of the country, Iran state media reported.

Raisi, 63, and his entourage were heading to the city of Tabriz after returning from a visit to a locality on the Azerbaijan-Iran border on Sunday.

Previous article
India’s Global Travel & Tourism Index Rank up at 39th: WEF Index
Next article
Money Laundering Probe: ED raids Ex-DPIIT Secretary Ramesh Abhishek
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru: NIA raids 11 locations in four states

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 21: The National Investigation Agency (NIA)...

Domestic air traffic rises to 1.32 crore in April

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 21:  Domestic air passenger traffic rose by...

Pak-based handler was to give location, time of attack: Suspected IS terrorists tell investigators

Northlines Northlines -
Ahmedabad, May 21: Four suspected terrorists arrested here have...

No sign of respite from sweltering heat in swathes of India

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, May 21: A blistering heat wave swept...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Far right parties start massive campaign to take control of European...

Growing excess global steel capacity has disturbing implications for environment

President Raisi’s death leaves Iran without any charismatic leader