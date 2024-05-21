Vice President Dhankhar likely to represent India at Raisi’s Funeral: Sources

New Delhi, May 21: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is likely to represent India at the funeral of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash, sources said on Tuesday.

They said Dhankhar is likely to leave for Iran on Wednesday.

A one-day state mourning is being observed across India on Tuesday as a mark of respect for Raisi.

The Iranian president, the country's foreign minister and several other officials were found dead on Monday, hours after their helicopter crashed in a foggy, mountainous region in the northwestern part of the country, Iran state media reported.

Raisi, 63, and his entourage were heading to the city of Tabriz after returning from a visit to a locality on the Azerbaijan-Iran border on Sunday.