NL Corresspondent

Kathua, Mar 13: Chandwan Club today made it a 2-0 win against Data Ran Pat Dev Football Club Hiranagar in league round of the ongoing Chandwan 9V9 Football Championship, organised by Chandwan Football Club at village Chandwan, here today.

Aman Singh (25th) and Shivam Singh (28th) were the scorers. The match was witnessed by a healthy crowd, who supported both the sides.