Jammu District Boxing Champ held

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Mar 13: Organised by J&K Amateur Boxing Association, Jammu District Boxing Championship held at Indoor sports Complex, MA Stadium, here today invovlving around 60 boxers in different age and weight categories.

Main attraction of the championship was the participation of National bronze medalist, Aarif Wani who defeated Ankit Saini in the finals. The event took place under the aegis of J&K Olympic Association and sponsored by J&K Sports Council.

In the prize distribution function, senior most Manager of Sports Council, Satish Gupta was the chief guest, who presented medals and certificates.

The Detailed Results: Sub Junior boys: Rohit Sharma, gold and Anuradha Keshav, silver. Junior boys: 70-75 kg: Kanav Sharma, gold; Krish Magotra, silver. Youth Men: Naman Saini, gold and Manish Motton, silver. Senior Men: 48-51 kg: Aari Wani, gold; Ankit Saini, silver and Kabir, bronze. 51-54 kg: Prajwal Jamwal, gold; Piyush Dabgotra, silver and Dildar Singh, bronze. 54-57 kg: Akash Sharma, gold; Tarun Singh, Silver; Abhishek Choudhary and Gourav Chowdhary, both bronze. 57-60 kg: Rahul Kumar, gold; Ashish Singh, silver; Sunil Kumar and Parth Khajuria, both bronze. 63.5- 67 kg: Akshan Bhushan, gold and Ankush Thakur, silver. 67-71 kg: Vinod Bhardwaj, gold; Ranyodh Singh, silver; Pratham Balgotra and Gourav Mehra, both bronze. 80-86 kg: Sanjay Sharma, gold and Ravi Kumar, silver.