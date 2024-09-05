Centre will have to face storm if statehood is not fully restored to J&K: Farooq

Srinagar, Sep 5: National Conference President Farooq Abdullah on Thursday threatened that a storm will come and the Government of India has to face it if the statehood with full powers was not restored to Jammu and Kashmir.

The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said this while replying to a question that if statehood was restored after the assembly election and powers remain with the Lieutenant Governor in Jammu and Kashmir.

Farooq said the people of Jammu and Kashmir are not slaves of the Government of India.

“We are not their slaves. We are the custodians of this state. I want to tell the Centre that a storm will come and they will have to face it”, he told media persons in Beerwah Budgam, while accompanying the party candidate who filed his nomination papers.

When asked that BJP has claimed that they are going to form the next government, the NC President said “let us see and they will also see”.

On separatist leaders and their relatives are contesting assembly election, the former Chief Minister said “they (separatist) should have to reply to this question as they were reciting slogans of Pakistan always”.

When asked that he was also favouring talks between India and Pakistan, he said “Farooq Abdullah couldn't hold talks. The talks should be held between the Prime Minister of India and Prime Minister of Pakistan and it is their decision”.