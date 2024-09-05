PM apology on statue collapse proves he erred: Rahul

Sangli (Maharashtra), Sep 5: Leader and Opposition leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Maharashtra and said the PM's apology for the incident was a testimony of his mistakes.

Alleging corruption in the construction of the statute at Rajkot Fort on Malvan beach of Sindhudurg district, Gandhi said the incident was an insult to Shivaji as the statute collapsed within nine months of inauguration by the PM.

Addressing a rally at Wangi in Kadegaon tehsil of Sangli district after unveiling a statue of late Congress leader Patangrao Kadam, Gandhi said the contract for building the statute of Shivaji was given to a Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh worker.

Gandhi said an ideological war is going on in the nation. The BJP is spreading hatred in every corner of the country but the Congress is fighting a battle against injustice just as was done by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr B R Ambedkar and Jyotiba Phule.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) president Sharad Pawar, Congress state president Nana Patole, former chief ministers Sushil Kumar Shinde and Prithivraj Chavan, Kolhapur MP Shreemant Shahu Maharaj, Balasaheb Thorat, Satej Patil and other Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders were present on this occasion.