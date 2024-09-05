back to top
    EC notifies 3rd phase of J K Assembly elections

    SRINAGAR, Sept 5: The Election Commission of India on Thursday issued a notification for the third and final phase of the Legislative Assembly polls for Jammu and Kashmir.
    The notification was issued for 40 assembly constituencies, spread across Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Udhampur, Kathua, Samba, and Jammu districts, where polling will be held on October 1.
    In Kashmir Division, 16 assembly constituencies will go to polls, while in Jammu region voting will be held on 24 seats.
    The seats going to polls in Kashmir are Karnah, Trehgam, Kupwara, Lolab, Handwara, Langate, Sopore, Rafiabad, Uri, Baramulla, Gulmarg, Wagoora-Kreeri, Pattan, Sonawari, Bandipora, and Gurez (ST).
    In Jammu division, the constituencies going to polls are Udhampur West, Udhampur East, Chenani, Ramnagar (SC), Bani, Billawar, Basohli, Jasrota, Kathua (SC), Hiranagar, Ramgarh (SC), Samba, and Vijaypur, Bishnah (SC).
    Suchetgarh (SC), R S Pura, Jammu South, Bahu, Jammu East, Nagrota, Jammu West, Jammu North, Marh (SC), Akhnoor (SC), and Chhamb are the other constituencies going to polls in the region.
    According to the notification, the last date for filing nominations for this phase is September 12, while the scrutiny of the nomination papers will take place on September 13. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is September 17.
    The polling for the first two phases of polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held on September 18 and September 25.
    Assembly polls are being conducted in Jammu and Kashmir after a gap of 10 years and first time since the erstwhile state was carved into two Union Territories following the abrogation of Article 370.

